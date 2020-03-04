Q3 2020 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Brown-Forman Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Leanne Cunningham, Senior Vice President, Shareholder Relations Officer. Thank you. You may begin.



Leanne Cunningham - Brown-Forman Corporation - SVP of Shareholder Relations Officer



Thank you, Dorothy, and good morning, everyone. I would like to thank each of you for joining us for today's Brown-Forman's Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jane Morreau, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



This morning's conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Numerous risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in these statements. Many of the