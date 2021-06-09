Q4 2021 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 09, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

I would like to thank each of you for joining us today for Brown-Forman's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jane Morreau, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Leanne Cunningham, Senior Vice President, Shareholder Relations Officer, Commercial Finance and Financial Planning and Analysis.



This morning's conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Numerous risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those