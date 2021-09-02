Brown-Forman Corp Investor Day (Virtual) Transcript

Sep 02, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Susanne J. Perram - Brown-Forman Corporation - Director of IR



I would like to welcome each of you to Brown-Forman's First Virtual Investor Day. While we would have liked to have held this meeting in person, this virtual format does provide some upside. It allows for analysts and investors from all around the globe to join us at one time. So good morning, good afternoon and good evening, wherever you may be. It also enables our presenters to speak to you from numerous locations around the globe. We'll be on location from our headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, at our Woodford Reserve and Old Forester distilleries as well as our global offices in London and Hamburg. See if you can find them all. Our priority is for everyone to be safe, and we hope that you are staying healthy.



I will start our day with the standard Investor Relations greeting, our forward-looking statements. Today's investor presentation contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Numerous risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. Many of