Q2 2022 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 08, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Brown-Forman Corporation's Second Quarter and First Half Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sue Perram, Director of Investor Relations. Please go.



Susanne J. Perram - Brown-Forman Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I would like to thank each of you for joining us today for Brown-Forman's Second Quarter and First Half Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Leanne Cunningham, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



This morning's conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Numerous risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in these statements. Many of the factors that will determine future results are beyond the