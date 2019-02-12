Feb 12, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the Bright Horizons Family Solutions Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Elizabeth Boland, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Elizabeth J. Boland - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Thanks, Hector, and hello to everybody on the call today from snowy Boston. With me on the call are Stephen Kramer, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Lissy, our Executive Chair. And before I turn it over to Stephen, let me cover off a few administrative matters.
As mentioned, today's call is being webcast, and the recording will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website at brighthorizons.com. As a reminder to participants on the call, any forward-looking statements made on this call, including those regarding future financial performance are subject to the Safe Harbor statement that's included in our earnings release.
Q4 2018 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...