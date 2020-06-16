Jun 16, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

David H. Lissy - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - Non Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. I'm Dave Lissy, Chair of the Board of Bright Horizons Family Solutions. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. On behalf of our Board, officers and employees, thank you for attending the annual meeting.



As a preliminary matter, we're hosting this virtual meeting by live audio webcast, which allows us to reach a greater number of our shareholders during these uncertain times. I will serve as Chair of the Meeting; and John Casagrande, our General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will serve as Secretary. Mr. Casagrande and Terence Hassett, a representative of Broadridge Financial Solutions, will serve as Inspectors of Election. In addition to the Secretary and Inspectors of