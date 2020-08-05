Aug 05, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Bright Horizons Family Solutions Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Michael Flanagan, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Michael Flanagan - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - Sr. Director of IR



Thanks, Jessie. Thank you, everyone, who are on the call today. Appreciate your patience. We had some technical difficulties. So thank you all for joining.



With me on the call today are Stephen Kramer, Chief Executive Officer; and Elizabeth Boland, Chief Financial Officer.



I'll turn the call over to Stephen after covering a few administrative matters.



Today's call is being webcast, and a recording will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website at brighthorizons.com.



As a reminder to participants, any forward-looking statements made on this call, including those regarding future business and financial