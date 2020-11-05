Nov 05, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Michael Flanagan - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - Sr. Director of IR



Thank you, Stacey, and hello to everyone on the call today. With me here are Stephen Kramer, our Chief Executive Officer; and Elizabeth Boland, our Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder to participants, any forward-looking statements made on this call, including those regarding future business and financial performance, including the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, are subject to the safe harbor statement included in our earnings release.



Forward