Aug 04, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the Bright Horizons Family Solutions Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I would now turn the call over to your host, Michael Flanagan. Please go ahead.
Michael Flanagan - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - Sr. Director of IR
Thank you, Stacy, and hello to everyone on the call. With me tonight are Stephen Kramer, our Chief Executive Officer; and Elizabeth Boland, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll turn the call over to Stephen after covering a few administrative matters.
This call is being webcast, and a recording will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website brighthorizons.com. As a reminder to participants, any forward-looking statements made on this call, including those regarding future business and financial performance including the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, are subject to the safe harbor statement included in our earnings release. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that may cause
