Feb 16, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Michael Flanagan - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - Sr. Director of IR



Today's call is being webcast and a recording will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website, brighthorizons.com. As a reminder to participants, any forward-looking statements made on this call, including those regarding future business and financial performance, including the impact of COVID-19 on our operations are subject to safe harbor statement included in our earnings release. Forward-looking statements inherently