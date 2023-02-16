Feb 16, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Bright Horizons Family Solutions Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Michael Flanagan, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, Michael. You may begin.
Michael Flanagan - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - Sr. Director of IR
Thanks, Paul, and hello to everyone on the call today. With me here are Stephen Kramer, our Chief Executive Officer; and Elizabeth Boland, our Chief Financial Officer.
I'll turn the call over to Stephen after covering a few administrative matters. Today's call is being webcast, and a recording will be available under the IR section of our website, brighthorizons.com. As a reminder to participants, any forward-looking statements made on this call, including those regarding future business, financial performance and outlook are subject to the safe harbor statement included in our earnings release.
Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and
Q4 2022 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...