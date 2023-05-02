May 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Bright Horizons Family Solutions First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Michael Flanagan, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Michael Flanagan - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - Sr. Director of IR
Thanks, Stacy, and welcome to Bright Horizons first quarter earnings call. Before we begin, please note that today's call is being webcast and a recording will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website, brighthorizons.com. As a reminder to participants, any forward-looking statements made on this call, including those regarding future business, financial performance and outlook are subject to safe harbor statement included in our earnings release.
Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operating and financial results to differ materially and are described in detail in our 2022 Form 10-K
May 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
