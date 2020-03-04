Mar 04, 2020 / 06:10PM GMT

Sanjay Harkishin Sakhrani - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD



Okay. We're going to get started with the second half of our day. I'd like to welcome our next guest, Tim King. He's the CFO of ADS. This is his first time at our conference since he stepped into his new role as CFO of the company a few months ago, and we're really excited to have him. So thank you, Tim, for coming.



Timothy P. King - Alliance Data Systems Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MDYou've obviously been the CFO for 9 months now. Before, you were the CFO of the card business since 2012. Maybe you could share your experience thus far and how different the roles have been?- Alliance Data Systems Corporation - Executive VP & CFOYes, that's -- thank you. Nice way to intro. The role in the card services was very operational, very much