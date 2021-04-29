Q1 2021 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Alliance Data First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Brian Vereb, Head of Investor Relations at Alliance Data. Sir, the floor is yours.



Brian Vereb -



Thank you. A copy of the slides we'll be reviewing and the earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations site of our website. On the call today, we have Ralph Andretta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Data; Executive Vice President of Operations and Credit Risk, Tammy Mcconnaughey, will join Ralph for the Q&A portion of the call.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call and some of the responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC. Alliance data has no obligation to update the information presented on the call.



Also on today's call, our speakers will reference certain