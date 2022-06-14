Jun 14, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT

Jeffrey David Adelson - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jeff Adelson here with the Morgan Stanley research team. Just going to read a really quick disclosure, and then we'll get started. Four important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com for its last research disclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



With that, good afternoon. Very happy to welcome to our conference in person. Bread Financial CEO, Ralph Andretta, CFO; Perry Beberman; and Val Greer, Chief Commercial Officer. Really appreciate you all coming in person to our conference this time.



Ralph J. Andretta - Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research AssociateSure. So