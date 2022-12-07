Dec 07, 2022 / 07:20PM GMT

Ryan Matthew Nash - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



Well, we're going to get started. Up next, we're pleased to have Bread Financial joining us once again. They've continued to execute on the strategy of simplifying its company to focus on its core Private Label Credit Card business, while also greatly improving its funding and capital positions.



In addition, it's posted both industry-leading growth, both organically and inorganic and has positioned the company well for any or whatever impending downturn we may see as they have some of the most conservative reserves in the industry.



Joining us from the company is CEO, Ralph Andretta. Also joining us on the panel here, we have Chief Financial Officer, Perry Beber; and Chief Commercial Officer, Val Greer. Ralph is going to give us a short presentation, and then we're going to move on to Q&A.



Ralph J. Andretta - Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Good. Thank you. Just a couple of things. So thank you for being here. I know it's late in the day. I