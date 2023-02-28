Feb 28, 2023 / 06:25PM GMT

Sanjay Sakhrani - Keefe Bruyette & Woods Inc. - Analyst



All right. So next up, we're excited to welcome Perry Beberman, he's CFO of Bread Financial. He has more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Wow, it's a long time. He joined bread back in 2021, and he's helped rebrand and transition Alliance Data to Bread Financials. So please welcome me in welcoming Perry.



I've started every one of these sessions with the looming risk of what's happening with the economy. Obviously, it's a really tumultuous time. People are trying to figure out direction. Maybe you could give us an update on what you're seeing in the portfolio.



Perry Beberman - Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. - CFO



Yeah. I think to what everyone wants to know is what's to come next. And so, when we start to think about what's happening with the economy and you wind it back to the past year, we knew there's going to be normalization with consumers as they got back to their normal spend patterns, travel again. And you started to see the wind down of some of the effects of stimulus,