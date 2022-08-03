Q2 2022 Butterfly Network Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Butterfly Networks' second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. My name is Alex. I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand over to your host, Heather Getz, Chief Financial Officer. Heather, over to you.
Heather Getz - Butterfly Network, Inc - CFO & EVP
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. Earlier this morning, Butterfly released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provided a business update. The release and earnings presentation, which include a reconciliation of management's use of non-GAAP financial measures compared to the most applicable GAAP measures are currently available on the Investors' section of the company's website at ir.butterflynetwork.com.
I, Heather Getz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Butterfly, alongside Dr. Todd Fruchterman, Butterfly's President and Chief Executive Officer will host this morning's call.
During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements.
