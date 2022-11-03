Q3 2022 Butterfly Network Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Heather Getz - Butterfly Network, Inc. - EVP & CFO



Good morning and thank you for joining us today. Earlier this morning, Butterfly released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, and provided a business update. The release and earnings presentation, which include a reconciliation of management's use of non-GAAP financial measures compared to the most applicable GAAP measures are currently available on the Investors section of this company's website at ir.butterflynetwork.com.



I, Heather Getz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Butterfly; alongside Dr. Todd Fruchterman, Butterfly's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host this morning's call.



During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These statements