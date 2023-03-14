Mar 14, 2023 / 02:40PM GMT

Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Morning, everyone. Suraj Kalia, senior medical device analyst at Oppenheimer. Pleased to have a fireside chat with management from Butterfly Incorporated. From Butterfly, we have Heather Getz, CFO, Dr. Johnathan (sic - "John") Martin, and Darius Shahida with us this morning.



Questions and Answers:

- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - AnalystFolks, as always, it's a pleasure and I do appreciate you taking the time this morning. Heather, Jonathan lots and there is lots to cover. I just set the stage and I'll let anyone of you take this. In terms of why ultrasound on a chip [normally] is superior than, let's say, a transducer face can handle technology on the ultrasound [side].- Butterfly Network, Inc. - CFODarius, do you want to take that?- Butterfly Network, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Business Development OfficerSure. Happy to, and thank you, Suraj, for having us.