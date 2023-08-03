Q2 2023 Butterfly Network Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Heather Getz - Butterfly Network, Inc. - Chief Financial & Operations Officer



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. Earlier this morning, Butterfly released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provided a business update. The release and earnings presentation, which include a reconciliation of management's use of non-GAAP financial measures compared to the most applicable GAAP measures are currently available on the Investors section of the company's website at ir.butterflynetwork.com.



I, Heather Getz, Chief Financial and Operations Officer of Butterfly, alongside Joseph DeVivo, Butterfly's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host this morning's call.



During today's call, we will be making certain forward looking