Jan 11, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



Good morning, everyone. It is my pleasure to introduce you to Joe DeVivo, President, CEO. Chairman of the Board, who will be leading the presentation today, and Heather Getz, Chief Financial and Operations Officer, who will be joining Joe for Q&A. As a quick reminder, after the presentation, we will open up for Q&A. With that, I will hand it over to Joe. Joe, thank you so much for joining us here today.



Unidentified Participant



Thank you so much to the organizers of JPMorgan. It's an honor to be here. It's also been much nicer weather than it's been in years past. So it's been very enjoyable conference. I haven't been able to fully escape at those. I have a little bit of a cough. So if I deal with that during this, I appreciate your kindness.



Thank you for those who are here live, also those who are tuning in online. I'm very excited. I've been here now seven months, and I've become very fond of Butterfly, of the employees, the technology, of our customers, and the opportunity. And I look forward to giving you an update on our progress.

