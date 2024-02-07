Q4 2023 Bunge Global SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Bunge Global SA Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would like now to turn the conference over to Ruth Ann Wisener. Please go ahead.



Ruth Ann Wisener - Bunge Global SA - VP of IR



Thank you, Maria, and thank you for joining us this morning for our fourth quarter earnings call. Before we get started, I want to let you know that we have slides to accompany our discussion. These can be found in the Investor Center on our website at bunge.com under Events and Presentations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are posted on our website as well.



I'd like to direct you to Slide 2 and remind you that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements that reflect Bunge's current view with respect to future events, financial performance, and industry conditions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.



Bunge has provided