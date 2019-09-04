Sep 04, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Hi, everybody. Last of the day but most certainly not least in what's been a really interesting and very busy day.



We're pleased to once again have B&G Foods here with us at the Global Consumer Staples Conference. B&G has historically been an acquisition story, which has allowed the company to put together a portfolio largely focused on center of store brands with defensible market share positions that produced modest growth, solid EBITDA margins and very strong free cash flow generation.



Over the last few years, B&G has doubled the size of its business, most notably with the acquisition of Green Giant. Following a wave of deals that targeted some more growth-oriented categories, B&G has recently gone back to its roots with the recent acquisition of Clabber Girl and the sale of Pirate Brands.



That said, with a transformed portfolio has also come some increased complexity, for which B&G has implemented significant cost-savings initiatives. Meanwhile, B&G remains a