B&G Foods Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of B&G Foods. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Dave Wenner, Interim President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of B&G Foods. Mr. Wenner, the floor is yours.



David L. Wenner - B&G Foods, Inc. - Interim President, CEO & Director



Thank you. I am Dave Wenner, Interim President, CEO and a director of B&G Foods. On behalf of the directors and officers of B&G Foods, I'd like to welcome you to our annual meeting of stockholders. We appreciate your attendance, your interest, and most importantly, your support of our company.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are holding this Annual Meeting of Stockholders in an audio-only virtual format to provide a safe experience for our stockholders and employees.



I will act as the Chairman of this meeting. And at this time, I would like to call the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to order.



I would first like to