Sep 08, 2021 / 07:20PM GMT

Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome back to our next fireside chat with B&G Foods. B&G has a long history of managing a wide breadth of brands that generate strong cash flows and smartly allocating capital to accretive M&A and returning cash to shareholders.



Joining us today from the company to talk more about the look ahead are newly minted CEO, Casey Keller; and CFO, Bruce Wacha. Welcome, gentlemen, and thanks very much for being here today.



Kenneth Charles Keller - B&G Foods, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Glad to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystGreat. Perhaps maybe a good place to start, for those that don't know you well, Casey, would be free to tell us a little bit about your background and sort of what excited you about the opportunity in front of B&G?