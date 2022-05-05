Q1 2022 B&G Foods Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to B&G Foods' First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call, which is being recorded, is scheduled to last about one hour including remarks by B&G Foods management, and a question and answer session. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Sarah Jarolem, senior director of corporate strategy and business development for B&G Foods. Sarah.



Sarah Jarolem - B&G Foods, Inc. - Senior Director of Corporate Strategy & Business Development



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. With me today are Casey Keller, our chief executive officer, and Bruce Walker, our chief financial officer. You can access detailed financial information on the quarter in the earnings release to be issued today, which is available at the investor relations section of bgfoods.com. Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that part of the discussion today includes forward-looking statements.



These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, undue reliance should not be