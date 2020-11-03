BG Staffing Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 03, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to BG Staffing's Annual Meeting 2020. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Beth Garvey, President, CEO and Director. Ms. Garvey, you may begin.



Beth A. Garvey - BG Staffing, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Welcome to the Annual Shareholders Meeting of BG Staffing, Inc., which will now come to order. I am Beth Garvey and as President, CEO and Director, I will be presiding over this meeting.



Because of the unfortunate circumstances presented by the global pandemic, we are holding a virtual meeting. We pray that everyone is safe and sound, and we are extremely grateful to all of our dedicated team members for doing business safely and remotely under the new paradigm. We also thank our loyal client partners, field talent and vendor partners for their support, patience and cooperation. This crisis will end as they all do. We look forward to meeting again in person next year.



Let me begin by introducing our