Nov 03, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to BG Staffing's Annual Meeting 2020. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Beth Garvey, President, CEO and Director. Ms. Garvey, you may begin.
Beth A. Garvey - BG Staffing, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you. Welcome to the Annual Shareholders Meeting of BG Staffing, Inc., which will now come to order. I am Beth Garvey and as President, CEO and Director, I will be presiding over this meeting.
Because of the unfortunate circumstances presented by the global pandemic, we are holding a virtual meeting. We pray that everyone is safe and sound, and we are extremely grateful to all of our dedicated team members for doing business safely and remotely under the new paradigm. We also thank our loyal client partners, field talent and vendor partners for their support, patience and cooperation. This crisis will end as they all do. We look forward to meeting again in person next year.
Let me begin by introducing our
BG Staffing Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 03, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...