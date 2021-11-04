Q3 2021 BGSF Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the BGSF Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Steven Hooser, Investor Relations, to provide instructions and read the safe harbor statement. Please go ahead.



Steven Hooser - Three Part Advisors - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and thank you to everyone for joining us to discuss BGSF's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.



Joining me on the call is Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer. Beth Garvey, President and CEO, unfortunately, has laryngitis and is unable to make this morning's call. However, she is going to do her best to join us for the Q&A session at the end. Dan will cover operational and financial highlights for this call. After Dan's review, there will be a Q&A session.



As noted, today's call is being recorded and webcast live. A replay will be available later today and archived for 90 days on the company's Investor Relations page.



I now want to take a moment to remind you