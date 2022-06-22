Jun 22, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Sandy Martin - Three Part Advisors, LLC - Managing Director



Hello, everyone. This is Sandy Martin with the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference produced by Three Part Advisors. Thank you for joining us.



Next we have BGSF traded on the NYSE with a current market cap of approximately $130 million. BGSF provides workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, cyber, finance and accounting, creative and real estate primarily in apartment communities and commercial buildings.



BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth using a disciplined acquisition philosophy.



Presenting on behalf of the company today is Beth Garvey, the company's Chairman, President, and CEO; and Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer.



Now I'd like to turn the call over to Beth Garvey. Beth?



Beth Garvey - BGSF, Inc. - CEO & President



Thank you for joining us. And we are excited to be able to talk to you about why we are an attractive investment.



So we've done a lot of