Q4 2022 BGSF Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the BGSF Inc. Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn you over to Sandy Martin, Three Part Advisors. Please go ahead.



Sandy Martin -



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the BGSF 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. With me on the call today are Beth Garvey, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session. As noted, today's call is being webcast live. A replay will be available later today and also archived on the company's Investor Relations page. Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions made by BGSF under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and