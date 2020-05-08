May 08, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Baytex Energy First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Ector, the Vice President, Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Brian G. Ector - Baytex Energy Corp. - VP of Capital Markets
Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2020 financial and operating results. With me today are Ed LaFehr, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rod Gray, Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer. We also have on the line from their work-at-home stations today, Kendall Arthur, Vice President, Heavy Oil; Chad Kalmakoff, Vice President, Finance; Chad Lundberg, Vice President, Light Oil; and Scott Lovett, our Vice President of Corporate Development.
While listening, please keep in mind that some of our remarks will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of
Q1 2020 Baytex Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...