Q1 2020 Baytex Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Baytex Energy First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Ector, the Vice President, Capital Markets. Please go ahead.



Brian G. Ector - Baytex Energy Corp. - VP of Capital Markets



Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2020 financial and operating results. With me today are Ed LaFehr, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rod Gray, Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer. We also have on the line from their work-at-home stations today, Kendall Arthur, Vice President, Heavy Oil; Chad Kalmakoff, Vice President, Finance; Chad Lundberg, Vice President, Light Oil; and Scott Lovett, our Vice President of Corporate Development.



While listening, please keep in mind that some of our remarks will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of