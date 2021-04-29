Baytex Energy Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

James Maclean - Baytex Energy Corp. - General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Thank you for joining us today. My name is James Maclean, and I am the General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Baytex Energy.



Before we begin, I would like to provide a quick overview of the Lumi Virtual Meeting platform. You should now see the agenda on the left side of your screen. At the top of the agenda page is a legend, showing 4 different icons you may click on to access different parts of the platform. For example, to ask a question at any time, click on the comment double icon. The voting icon will only be displayed once the polls are open.



Note that if you are attending the meeting as a guest, you will not have the ability to ask questions or vote.



Thank you. I will now turn it over to the Chair of the Board, Mr. Mark Bly.



Mark R. Bly - Baytex Energy Corp. - Chairman & Lead Independent Director



Thank you, James, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Baytex Energy. The meeting will now come to