British American Tobacco PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 18, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello. And welcome to the BAT Capital Markets Day. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. Today, I'm pleased to present Jack Bowles. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Jack Marie Henry David Bowles - British American Tobacco p.l.c. - CEO, Member of Management Board & Director



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for meeting us today. There is a lot we want to cover today, about our business and about our strategic path. You will, of course, be wondering about the impact of coronavirus on BAT and on our industry. As you know, we are a major global business. And of course, the welfare of our people and stakeholders is a key priority. As you might expect, we are monitoring the situation extremely closely. And we're actively managing our business globally.



I would like to emphasize 2 things: One, our business is one of the most resilient sector of the global economy; and second, to date, we have seen no material disruption to our business. You will hear more on this area from Tadeu later in the webcast.



