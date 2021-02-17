Feb 17, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Jack Marie Henry David Bowles - British American Tobacco p.l.c. - CEO, Member of Management Board & Director



Good morning, everyone. I am Jack Bowles, Chief Executive of BAT, and I'm here with Tadeu Marroco, our Group Finance Director. We are very happy to be with you as be virtually for our 2020 preliminary results presentation. I hope everybody listening this morning and your families and friends are well. Today, I am excited to update you on the progress we have made in 2020 on our journey towards A Better Tomorrow. Tadeu will then share more details on our performance and '21 outlook before I return with more color on our strategy moving forward.



We are absolutely committed to transforming BAT. In 2020, we defined our corporate purpose to build A Better Tomorrow, which is central to everything we do. We have a clear vision to transform and grow, changing not just our portfolio but our structures and culture. And it will fundamentally change the nature of our relationship with society. We are transforming into a high-growth, multi-category FMCG business with a reduced risk to public health,