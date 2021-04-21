Apr 21, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Apr 21, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Luc Jobin
British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Independent Non-Executive Director
* Richard George William Burrows
British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Independent Chairman of the Board
=====================
Richard George William Burrows - British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Independent Chairman of the Board
Welcome to this pre-AGM shareholder engagement session. The Annual General Meeting and the publication of my accompanying statement will take place on the 28th of April. But the meeting will be convened with the minimum necessary quorum of 2 shareholders. This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.K. government's compulsory measures restricting public gatherings. The company will ensure that the necessary legal requirements for the AGM are met and that the proposed resolutions, as set out in the AGM notice, are proposed and voted upon with the exception of resolution #9, to reappoint Jerry Fowden as a Non-Executive Director, which has
British American Tobacco PLC Pre-submitted shareholder questions Presentation Transcript
Apr 21, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...