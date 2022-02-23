Feb 23, 2022 / 03:20PM GMT

Jack Bowles - British American Tobacco plc - Chief Executive



Hello, everyone. I'm Jack Bowles, the Chief Executive of BAT. Joining me today are Kingsley Wheaton, our Chief Marketing Officer; and Tadeu Marroco, our Group Finance and Transformation Director. We are delighted to be here with you again at CAGNY. I would like to update you on our transformation journey to build a better tomorrow, a journey that we are all very passionate about.



Today, Kingsley, Tadeu and myself will show you first that in just a few years, we have successfully built high growth GBP2 billion revenue, multi-category business. Second, that we have created a strong portfolio of new category global drive brands, and with our proven capabilities, we are confident of delivering against our 2025 targets. And finally, that we are fully committed to generating shareholder returns driven by our continued financial discipline and strong cash delivery.



Having delivered on our pivotal year in 2021, we now begin the next phase of our journey, faster transformation towards a better tomorrow. When I took over as Chief