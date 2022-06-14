Jun 14, 2022 / NTS GMT

Gerry Gallagher - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - European Tobacco, Spirits and Food(Co-Coverage)Analyst



Good morning, everybody. My name is Gerry Gallagher. I'm one of the member of the Consumer Staples team at Deutsche Bank based in London. I'm sure you've been introduced to the conference by Steve before me in this room, but it's nevertheless, I'd like to reach out my very great pleasure to introduce people back to Paris after 2 years away. This is our third year from our prior conference and it's great to have everybody back in the numbers that we do have them back.



It's my very great pleasure this morning to introduce you to Tadeu Marroco who is the CFO of British American Tobacco. The format of today's session will be a fireside chat. Today, we'll start with a few opening comments. And then we will go into a Q&A session led by me, but at some point, I will open to the floor. Please don't be shy ask any questions you have, and we're scheduled to finish in just under 40 minutes from now.



So with that, over to you, Tadeu.

