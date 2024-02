Jul 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Jack Marie Henry David Bowles

British American Tobacco p.l.c. - CEO, Member of Management Board & Director

* Tadeu Luiz Marroco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Finance & Transformation Director, Member of Management Board and Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Gaurav Jain

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Jonathan Stephen Leinster

Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Research Analyst

* Rey L. Wium

SBG Securities (Proprietary) Limited, Research Division - Head of Consumer Research

* Richard Felton

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Jack Marie Henry David Bowles - British American Tobacco p.l.c. - CEO, Member of Management Board & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our 2022 interim