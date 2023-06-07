Jun 07, 2023 / 07:15AM GMT

Gerry Gallagher - Deutsche Bank AG - Analyst



It's 9:15. So good morning, everybody. My name is Gerry Gallagher. I'm a member of the European Consumer Staples team at Deutsche Bank. And it's a very great pleasure to welcome you this morning to a presentation from Tadeu Marroco, the new CEO of BAT.



So Tadeu will open with a few comments, and we'll then go into Q&A. (Conference Instructions) So with that Tadeu, over to you for your opening comments.



Tadeu Marroco - British American Tobacco plc - CEO



Okay. Good morning, Gerry. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for inviting me here to be here today. Well, I would like to start saying that I'm really proud to have been appointed the CEO of BAT. BAT has a wonderful heritage, and I'm committed to build on it in terms of bringing a more modern BAT, more agile, more progressive, more inclusive, more collaborative.



We have very strong talent people. We have winning brands. We have a strong pipeline ahead of us. And more important, we know, we have a deeper insight of consumers.



The