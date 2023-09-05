Sep 05, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Gaurav Jain - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for being here. I'm Gaurav Jain, Barclays Head of Global Tobacco and Cannabis and EU small and mid-cap.



With me here is Kingsley Wheaton, BAT's Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. To start with the presentation from Kingsley before moving into Q&A. Over to you, King.



Kingsley Wheaton - British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Chief Strategy & Growth Officer and Member of Management Board



Thanks for the warm welcome, and good afternoon, everyone. It's a real privilege and a pleasure for me to be here. As a way of introduction, I've worked for BAT for 27 years, all over the globe. I've on the management team for [targeting] us in different roles. It's a real honor for me to be here to talk about this subject in particular.



And that is how the organization created a purpose for and profitable pathway to our vision, which is a better tomorrow. It's all our new category of journey. It's a slightly different hopefully impression take on how