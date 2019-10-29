Q3 2019 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Peabody's third quarter earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded today, October 29, 2019.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Vic Svec, Head of Investor Relations and Communications. Please go ahead, sir.



Vic Svec - Peabody Energy Corporation - SVP, Global Investor and Corporate Relations



Okay. Thank you, Paula, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to BTU's earnings call for the third quarter. And with us today are President and CEO, Glenn Kellow; as well as Peabody's CFO, Amy Schwetz. During our formal remarks, we'll reference our supplemental presentation, and that's available on our website at peabodyenergy.com.



Now on Slide 2 of this deck, you'll find our statement on forward-looking information. We encourage you to consider the risk factors that are referenced here as well as our public filings with the SEC.



I would also note that we use both GAAP and non-GAAP measures. We refer you to a reconciliation of those