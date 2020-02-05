Q4 2019 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Peabody's Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



And now I would like to turn the conference over to Vic Svec, Head of Investor Relations and Communications. Please go ahead, sir.



Vic Svec - Peabody Energy Corporation - SVP, Global Investor and Corporate Relations



Okay. Thanks, Jack -- Jake, and good morning, everyone. Thanks very much for joining in BTU's earnings call for the fourth quarter and the full year.



And so with us today, we have President and CEO, Glenn Kellow; as well as Interim CFO, Mark Spurbeck. I also believe most of you, if not all of you, know Director of Investor Relations, Julie Gates. We do welcome Mark to this key interim position as CFO. You'll find that he has extensive experience in accounting and finance along with the mining industry. You'll also be seeing him on the road at upcoming conferences and road shows. As is customary during our formal remarks, we'll reference a