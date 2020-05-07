Peabody Energy Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Peabody Energy Corporation Annual Meeting. My name is Ashley, and I will be your operator. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Bob Malone. Mr. Malone, you may begin.



Robert A. Malone - Peabody Energy Corporation - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, Ashley, and good morning, everyone. My name is Bob Malone. I'm Chairman of the Board of Peabody. On behalf of our Board of Directors, our senior management team and all of the 6,000 employees worldwide, I want to welcome you to Peabody's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



We're pleased to be hosting our first-ever virtual meeting during these unprecedented times, and it allows us to be much more inclusive and reach a greater number of our stockholders. We plan to resume our traditional practice of hosting our 2021 Annual Meeting in person next year.



It is shortly after 9 a.m. Central Time on May 7, 2020, and I'm now calling the annual meeting to order.



I'll be serving as Chairman of the meeting. Scott Jarboe, our Chief Legal