Peabody Energy Corporation - Special Call Transcript

Dec 28, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Peabody Investor Call Exchange Transaction Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, Monday, December 28, 2020. I would now like to turn the conference over to Julie Gates. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Julie Gates - Peabody Energy Corporation - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you, and welcome to our conference call to discuss the proposed terms of the capital structure extension transactions related to Peabody Energy's revolving credit facility and senior notes due 2022 and announced on December 24. With me today are Peabody President and CEO, Glenn Kellow; and CFO, Mark Spurbeck. The call today involves, in part, our view of the future for Peabody's businesses. Any statements referring to the expected future plans and performance of Peabody and its subsidiaries are forward-looking statements, and actual future results may differ materially from such statements. Please refer to our SEC filings and transaction documentation, where we include a description