Feb 04, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Wilpinjong financial statement review conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, March 25, 2021.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Mark Spurbeck. Please go ahead.
Mark A. Spurbeck - Peabody Energy Corporation - Executive VP & CFO
Good morning, and thanks for joining today to discuss Wilpinjong's 2020 financial results. In connection with Peabody's recent refinancing transactions, we are required to host a quarterly call on Wilpinjong's results. The Wilpinjong results discussed herein were included in Peabody's consolidated results discussed on our February 4 year-end earnings call. Moving forward, discussion of Wilpinjong stand-alone results will be included with Peabody's normal quarterly earnings calls.
You can reference Wilpinjong's stand-alone financial statements on Peabody's website. We encourage you to consider the risk factors referenced within the financial statements along with our public filings with the
Q4 2020 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 04, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...