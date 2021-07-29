Q2 2021 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Peabody Energy's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, August -- today, July 29, 2021.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Alice Tharenos. Please go ahead.



Alice Tharenos;Peabody Energy Corporation;Vice President Investor Relations -



Thank you. Good morning, and thanks for joining Peabody's Earnings Call for the Second Quarter of 2021. With me today are President and CEO, Jim Grech; and CFO, Mark Spurbeck.



Within the earnings release, you'll find our statement on forward-looking information as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to consider the risk factors referenced there, along with our public filings with the SEC.



I'll now turn the call over to Jim.



James C. Grech - Peabody Energy Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Alice, and good morning, everyone. Peabody had