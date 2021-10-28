Q3 2021 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning, and thanks for joining Peabody's Earnings call for the third quarter of 2021. With me today are President and CEO, Jim Grech and CFO, Mark Spurbeck. Within the release, you'll find our statement on forward-looking information as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to consider the risk factors referenced there, along with our public filings with the SEC.



Thanks, Alice, and good morning, everyone. Peabody had a very good third quarter with our results benefiting from current robust global coal market dynamics. Strong