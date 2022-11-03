Q3 2022 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



And at this time, I would like to turn the call over to Ms. Alice Tharenos, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Ma'am.



Alice M. Tharenos - Peabody Energy Corporation - VP of IR & Communications



Good morning. And thanks for joining the Peabody's earnings call for the third quarter of 2022. With me today are President and CEO, Jim Grech; and CFO, Mark Spurbeck. Within the earnings release, you'll find our statement on forward-looking information as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to consider the risk factors referenced there along with our public filings with the SEC.



I'll now turn the call over to Jim.



James C. Grech - Peabody Energy Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Alice, and good morning, everyone. In the third quarter, our diversified assets delivered strong performance results,