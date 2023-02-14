Q4 2022 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Karla Kimrey -



Good morning, and thanks for joining Peabody's earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2022. With me today are President and CEO, Jim Grech; and CFO, Mark Spurbeck.



Within the earnings release, you'll find our statement on forward-looking information as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to consider the risk factors referenced there, along with our public filings with the SEC.



I'll now turn the call over to Jim.



James C. Grech - Peabody Energy Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Karla, and good morning, everyone. Before we get started this morning, I'd like to take a moment and welcome Karla Kimrey to her new role as Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications for Peabody. Karla has over 25